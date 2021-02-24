HIGHGATE — The MVU boys hockey team turned in a dominating performance Wednesday downing the U-32 Raiders, 7-1.
“We did all the small things right; we were getting pucks to the net, moving the puck quickly, and giving ourselves plenty of good chances,” said MVU coach Chris Hattin.
The Thunderbirds were credited with 20 shots in the first period, and if the other 20 didn’t go wide, they would have had 40. The first goal came from Ethan Messier off an assist from Hunter Mason.
Messier toe dragged the puck around a defenseman at the top of the circle, went in on goalie Duncan Mathies, and put it over the shoulder.
More close calls for Mathies in the second, but the rabbit’s foot he must have had in his pocket couldn’t keep the score 1-0 much longer. Messier broke through again with nine minutes left in the second and scored off an assist by Mason.
Early in the period, Jake Benjamin had a great chance but missed putting the puck into an empty net. He redeemed himself by accomplishing a revised edition of a Gordie Howe hat trick in a 4-minute span.
First, he scored MVU’s third goal on the powerplay. Next shift, he got control behind the net and assisted Keegan Zier.
Late in the period, Mason demonstrated a textbook 2-on-1, carrying the puck wide into the zone, drawing the defenseman and the goalie over to his side. Carter Letourneau deposited the puck into an almost empty cage for a 5-0 Thunderbird lead.
After a fluke goal by U-32 late in the second, the Thunderbirds found themselves with a 5-on-3 powerplay midway through the third. They’ve been very successful with the man advantage this season.
Letourneau had the puck on the right side and hit Mathies with a shot that deflected over to Zier. The junior made no mistake; the score was 6-1.
Senior Issac Overton scored the first goal of his varsity career.“It’s an awesome experience! The guys were yelling; it sounded like the rink was full of fans. I did my best, looked at the net, and shot.”
The T-Birds may have set a record for most touch passes in a game, frequently trapping the Raider point guy.“That’s one of the things we worked on in practice this week--the simple passes,” explained Hatin. “It’s much faster to pass the puck up the ice than to carry it.”
PJ Bouchard turned back 19 Raider shots. Mathies had 49 saves for U-32. MVU moves to 4-0.
