SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds baseball team hosted Vergennes on Saturday, May 12, earning a 5-3 win over the Commodores. Parker Hakey (3.1 innings, 3H, 3K, zero walks, and zero runs) earned the victory in relief of starter Justin Farnham (3.2 innings, 1H, 3BB, 4K, 2ER).
Paquette (6 Innings, 5ER, 7H, 2BB, 5K) took the loss for Vergennes in a complete game effort.
MVU multi-hit players: Justin Farnham (2-3 2 singles, run, RBI). Ray Fournier (2-3 2 singles, 2 runs).
The Thunderbirds are now 7-4 and host Middlebury on Tuesday, May 17.
