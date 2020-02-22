HIGHGATE — For the first time in a few weeks the MVU boys hockey team defeated a team above them in the standings as they defeated Brattleboro 6-2 in their senior game.
“The message was unselfish play,” commented coach Chris Hatin. “A little too much individual play as of late and the the guys responded well against a good Brattleboro team.”
The Colonels got on the board first, scoring on a 2-on-1, three minutes in. That lead lasted five minutes.
Harley Vorse went to the front of the net to screen Steven King’s point shot which was miraculously saved by Colonel goalie Austin Wood.
“That was a mental play, the kind of plays we need to make. So I yelled ‘do the same thing,’”commented Hatin.
Off the faceoff, the puck again went to King and his low shot this time was deflected by Vorse into the net for the sophomore’s first varsity goal.
Early in the second, the Thunderbirds took the lead for good. Cadden LaPlant’s point shot hit a screening Carter Letourneau in front of Wood and deflected to Issac Overton in the corner. Overton banked one off Wood into the net for the score.
A big save by PJ Bouchard, a shot ticketed for the top left corner, was knocked wide by the quick glove to keep MVU in the lead. After the big save, the Thunderbirds responded.
A penalty on Missisquoi brought out their penalty killing unit, which has been lethal as of late. Hunter Mason caused a turnover at the MVU blue line and a guy who is really heating up at the right time, Jackson Porter, collected the biscuit, stared down Wood, then roofed one over his shoulder for a 3-1 lead.
Brattleboro responded a minute later and the teams went to the locker room with the score 3-2.
Too often this year, Missisquoi has played like they were behind by a goal and not ahead. “We reminded the team of that,” explained Hatin. “You have to know the situation of the game--don’t take those chances at the blue line, always get the puck deep, keep fresh legs out there, get pucks out--those kinds of things.”
MVU played, by far, their best period in the third. It started early with Kyle Gilbert rushing into the Colonel zone and trying to cut to the front. The defense forced him wide so he passed over to Porter for the fourth MVU goal.
The powerplay provided the fifth goal. King passed from the point to Jake Benjamin who worked the puck to the front of the net where Mason knocked it home.
Porter completed his hat trick with another short handed tally started by a turnover caused by Mason at the blue line for the 6-2 final.
Bouchard had 21 saves and Wood had 33 stops.
MVU has only two seniors, Mason Lemnah and Gilbert, and they were asked what hockey has meant to them growing up.
“It’s been a long road,” said Lemnah, who like Gilbert, came up through MAHA, “but it’s been so much fun. I've made so many good friends--coming to the rink everyday to work with my friends, and even the late and early practices have been so worth it.”
“I’ve wanted to play since I was a youngster watching my brother play,” added Gilbert. “I grew up in this rink, it's going to be crazy next year not being here everyday. Great friendships--all the people here are hockey fans.” As to what has to happen to get to Gutterson? “Keep getting pucks deep, wear other teams out, take advantage of our chances and most importantly, play as a team,” replied the captain.