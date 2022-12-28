SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds and the BFA-Fairfax Bullets faced off in the Thunderdome on Wednesday, Dec. 28, each team hoping for a win after slow starts to the season. MVU outlasted their in-county opponent to earn the 52-40 point win.
The teams were well-matched in the early minutes of the first quarter until Brady Creller hit two deep threes to extend the T-birds' lead 8-1 over the visitors midway through the frame. MVU closed the first quarter with a 10-5 lead.
Offense was hard to come by for both teams in the early minutes of the second quarter, but Evan Fletcher drained a pair of threes to push the Bullets past MVU briefly.
Ray Fournier tied the game from the free throw line, and Gavin Nicols' jump shot returned the slender lead to the T-birds.
BFA-Fairfax tied the game with two minutes left in the half, but Fournier went two for two from the free-throw line to retake the lead for MVU. He scored two more baskets with less than a minute on the clock, one off a steal and a full-court breakaway. The T-birds left the first half with a 21-17 advantage.
The teams traded buckets early in the third quarter, MVU maintaining a slender lead. Creller drained a three to give the T-birds a boost halfway through the frame, and the Thunderbirds held on to a 31-26 lead after three quarters.
Creller's fifth triple came early in the fourth quarter, and MVU slowly extended the lead to 10 points. Tabor Rich and Nichols got in on the action with a long-range jump shot each.
The Bullets' bench went wild for an And-1 by Rowan Albee in the final minutes of the game, and Fletcher helped the BFA-Fairfax cause with a three, but MVU held onto the lead and secured their second win of the season.
Ray Fournier closed the night with a double-double; he spoke of the team's effort: "I think the best part was being able to come back after giving up a bunch of points and settle the ball and make shots. It was fun to watch. And Gavin Nichols--that guy can steal the ball no matter what, and he's so fun to play with."
Brady Creller spoke of his success from the perimeter: "We've been working on that in practice, and coming into this game, I knew I had to play well. One of my coaches told me I had to hit four threes this game, and I got five."
Tabor Rich played strong defense for the T-birds on the boards.
"We all boxed out and tried as hard as we could to get the board. Our effort level was high tonight, and things worked out well," said Rich. "In-county games are always more intense, and the win feels better."
MVU coach Matt Walker spoke of the full-team effort: "Brady Creller had a career-high tonight with 15; that's a big moment. Ray Fournier was tough for us with double digits and rebounds. Tabor Rich and Cole Johnston were also big on rebounds for us, and Gavin Nichols was huge for us; he absolutely delivered. It was a good mix of offensive push and defensive steals. Everybody contributed in a game we really needed to win, which is great heading into the New Year."
Scoring leaders: MVU was led by Brady Creller with 15; Ray Fournier had 12. Evan Fletcher led the Bullets with 17 and Jackson Wimette with nine.
