HIGHGATE - After falling behind 3-0 early in the game against the Lyndon Institute Vikings on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds boys' hockey team scored three goals in the third to send the game into overtime. Neither team was able to break the deadlock, and left the night tied 3-3.
MVU coach Adam Fortin highlighted two T-birds in particular for their efforts.
“We had strong play from Ethan (Stefaniak) when we needed it,” said Fortin, “and a strong game for role players, Jaden Butler in particular.”
MVU goals were scored by Owen Kane with two goals, and AJ Dennett with one. Cadden LaPlant had three assists and Camden Bertrand with two. Stefaniak had 15 saves for the Thunderbirds.
