HIGHGATE — The Thunderbirds took on undefeated Harwood Union on Wednesday evening, hoping to hand the Highlanders their first loss of the season. In the end, the Thunderbirds fell 6-3. Wynn Paradee will break the game down in Friday’s print edition of Messenger Sports. The article will be posted online today.
