We went down to Mill River yesterday (Saturday, October 8), and they came away with a 48-20 win.
We knew going into the game we were going to have our hands full. Due to some injuries on the team, we went down with only 16 players dressed and knew it was going to be tough going up against one of the top teams in the division. We lost a couple of players early on in the first half to injuries making it so we only had three subs the rest of the game. The team kept fighting all game long and never quit.
It would have been easy for them to just give up and stop trying, but they gave everything they had and then some until the last whistle. We really had to shuffle things around and some players were playing in spots they had never played before. We even had to have one of our offensive tackles run the ball at one point in the second half. That sort of heart and tenacity was incredible to see, and will help us continue to build going forward especially when we start getting healthy. We're going into our bye-week at a good time to help us get healthy with some key players coming back and get ready for our last regular season game in a couple of weeks.
I thought Javen Machia had his best game of the season on both sides of the ball. We started to see some glimpses of this during last week's game against Woodstock, but he really turned it on Saturday. He ran the ball well and played strong on defense. As a first-year player as a senior we have seen a lot of growth out of him as a football player throughout the course of the season.
Stats:
Javen Machia: 96 yards on seven carries and one touchdown. Also had an 80-yard kick return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Henry Tanner: 48 yards on 10 rushes
Hunter Cheney: 24 yards on six carries
Colby Young: 21 yards on seven carries, one touchdown
Caleb Jordan: 16 yards
Wyett Bellrose: 11 yards on three rushes
Tannor Shedrick: 1 carry for eight yards (He's normally our offensive tackle)
