Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New York, the Saint Lawrence Valley. In Vermont, Franklin, Lamoille, Washington, Orange, and Eastern Chittenden Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&