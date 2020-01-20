MVU/MMU HIGHGATE — The Thunderbirds hosted MMU in a reschedule on Monday evening earning a 4-1 win.
The teams met earlier in the season at MMU, MVU earning a 10-3 win after an offensive explosion late in the game.
The Thunderbirds dominated play early in the first, and Kyle Gilbert put MVU on the board at 7:36, assisted by Jake Benjamin.
MMU answered, scoring off a face-off just moments later, evening the score.
PJ Bouchard made a point-blank save with 40 seconds on the clock in the first, preventing the Cougars from breaking the tie.
MVU took control of the puck early in the second period but was unable to score on the powerplay.
After a successful penalty kill, MMU went on the offensive seconds later after an MVU penalty was called.
With 30 seconds down on the power play, MMU was called for roughing, losing their temporary advantage.
The Thunderbirds had several solid scoring opportunities, but MMU goalie, Declan Heney, continued to turn the puck away.
On the powerplay once again, Gilbert broke the deadlock, netting the go-ahead goal at 7:36, assisted by Steven King and Hunter Mason.
Two minutes later, Jackson Porter tacked on a third goal for the T-birds on an assist by Hunter Mason.
The teams left the second period with MVU ahead 3-1.
The Thunderbirds kept the Cougar offense quiet in the third, and Hunter Mason earned the final MVU goal on an assist from Jake Benjamin.
MVU’s PJ Bouchard and Garret Fregeau combined for 15 saves. MMU’s Heney had 49.
The Thunderbirds head to Woodstock on Saturday, January 25th for an 8pm game.