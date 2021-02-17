WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The MVU boys' hockey team took the long, cold ride to Hartford High School to face the Hurricanes. MVU held a 2-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Hurricanes battled back, scoring two goals in the second, the teams leaving the period with MVU holding a 3-2 lead. The T-birds tacked on two more goals in the third to secure the 5-2 victory.
Hunter Mason: 2 goals, 2 assists; Jackson Porter: 2 goals, 1 assist; Ethan Messier: one goal and 2 assist.
Pj Bouchard had 20 saves for the Thunderbirds; the Hurricanes' goalie had 20. Hartford's James McReynolds and Bentley Boonyaharn each had a goal.
