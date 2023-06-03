HIGHGATE - The No. 1 MVU Thunderbirds earned a commanding 11-2 victory over the No. 8 Otter Valley Otters in the D2 quarterfinal on Saturday, June 3. The Thunderbirds earned the win in front of a packed house.
Eli Calhoun and the T-birds kept the Otters quiet in the top of the first. Calhoun was in good form in the second, striking out the first batter. Parker Hakey made a sharp play at short to get the next batter, and a strikeout ended the half-inning.
Tabor Rich capitalized on a bad hop at third to reach first to lead off MVU in the bottom of the second. AJ Dennett followed, sending a ball sailing to center and advancing Rich to third. Ray Fournier plated Rich on a fielder's choice for the T-birds' first run.
A hit by Alec Beaulieu and a two-out walk put Otter Valley's go-ahead run on base in the top of the third. Unphased by the moment, Calhoun came after the next batter, earning the strikeout and ending the threat.
Reid Myers reached first with a one-out walk in the top of the fourth; Hakey beat the throw on a ball hit in the infield, advancing Myers to third.
Gavin Nichols got a free pass to first, loading the bases for the T-birds, and Rich's hit down the third base line, plated three runs.
Ray Fournier used his speed to reach first and pick up an RBI on a bobble by the Otters. That speed helped add another run to the board as Justin Farnham slammed a ball to the fence. The T-birds held a 6-0 lead after four innings.
Fournier made an excellent play on a ball hit to left, but a sharply hit grounder allowed the Otters' Jordan Beayon to score. Two more Otters reached base, but Calhoun again remained composed and shut down the rally with a strikeout for the final out.
The Otters held MVU in the bottom of the fourth and plated a second run in the top of the fifth, but Hakey made a beautiful play at short for the final out.
Caleb Whitney and Luciano Falco both got on base for the Otters in the top of the sixth, but Myers, now at short, flipped the ball to Garrett Fregeau, who threw to Dennett at first for a T-bird double play to end the inning.
MVU added five runs in the bottom of the sixth, thanks to patience in the batter's box and heads-up base running. Hakey had the biggest hit of the inning, slamming a line drive to plate two runs. Rich earned an RBI on a fielder's choice, and MVU carried an 11-2 lead into the top of the seventh.
Hakey returned to the mound to close the game, earning a strikeout and inducing a lineout; Myers handled a sharply hit ball at short for the game's final out.
Hakey, who replaced Calhoun on the mound, complimented his teammates' defense.
"Reid had an absolutely amazing play to end the game. It's probably one of the best plays I've ever seen. And Ray in the outfield will catch anything that gets out there," said Hakey. "There's not a person on the field I'd be scared to see a ball hit to, and that makes it very easy as a pitcher to go out and throw the ball."
Eli Calhoun threw five innings for the Thunderbirds, allowing two runs on six hits, walking two, and striking out eight. Parker Hakey threw two innings for MVU, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out two.
Calhoun spoke of the playoff outing: "I just pounded the zone. I had 75 pitches to work with, and I just had to trust my boys in the field and stay composed."
MVU senior Garrett Fregeau was pleased to see the team come up with some big offensive innings.
"Having the support we have in big games like this really brings our energy up," said Fregeau. "High energy means we make big plays and have big innings like we did tonight."
Senior Carson Bessette was unable to play in the 2023 season due to injury.
"It's awesome to watch this team," said Bessette. "They're a special team; we're doing good, and it's good to be part of the family."
JJ Beauregard echoed Bessette's comments.
"It's all family," said Beauregard. "We're here, we're fighting together, and we're winning together."
Ray Fournier, well known for bringing great energy to any team he's on, was also all about the team.
"Each game, I think about what I can do for the team and how I can bring the energy," said Fournier. "And seeing so many people here, especially my family, gets me fired up."
MVU coach Roy Sargent reflected on the outstanding season and the playoff win.
"Coming into the season, we knew we had a really strong group. When we paired the sophomores with this group of seniors, we knew we'd have a good year," said Sargent.
"We've got some strong pitchers; Eli had a really nice game on the mound, and Parker took care of business when he came in. We played good defense, and we hit the ball. We're also a fit team with players who can run well."
Sargent spoke briefly about the upcoming semifinal with Peoples Academy: "We know they have the Gatorade Player of the Year. It's going to take our best effort to beat them, and that's what we're going to plan to do. We'll see where that brings us."
MVU offense: Parker Hakey had two hits and one RBI; Tabor Rich had one hit and four RBI; AJ Dennett had a double and a single; JJ Beauregard, Reid Myers, and Justin Farnham.
