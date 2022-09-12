ENOSBURG - The Enosburg Hornets girls varsity soccer team hosted their Missisquoi Valley Union neighbors on Monday, Sept. 12. The Thunderbirds struck first, with Alex Bourdeau notching a goal early in the first half, assisted by Kerri Campbell. Lilly Fournier scored her first varsity goal, also assisted by Campbell, with six minutes remaining in the half.
Enosburg's goal tender, sophomore Mariah Lamothe, made several excellent saves late in the first half to deny MVU any further scoring chances. The Thunderbirds left the half with a 2-0 advantage.
Enosburg pressured the Thunderbirds early in the second half; Dasie Gabree broke out on a long run with MVU players in hot pursuit, but Bourdeau stifled the chance.
Lamothe came up with a spectacular save on a shot to the far post with just over four minutes remaining in the game, holding off a third MVU goal. Abby Raleigh had an excellent opportunity for an MVU goal just moments later, but the shot sailed over the crossbar.
Raleigh spoke of the fun in an in-county contest: "We've grown up playing against each other, and it's fun to see how much everybody improves and grows each year."
When asked what she enjoys about her MVU teammates, Raleigh didn't hesitate: "I like how our seniors have played together since we were kids. We're really close-knit, and it's nice because it helps us work together on the field."
MVU coach Roy Adams spoke of the team's on-field dynamic: "We've been working on getting shots off when we get close to the 18 and on net."
Adams also gave a shout-out to two new players: "I had a few younger players step up, like Avery Guyette, who did a phenomenal job on the wing. Lilly got her first varsity goal; she's improved each game she's played in, and that's what I was hoping for."
Natalie Reed, head coach of the Hornets, is in her first year with the team.
"This team is willing to work hard and fight for everything. When you address something in practice, it sticks with them, and they apply it. It's awesome to see their growth from one day to the next."
Reed spoke of Lamothe's efforts in net: "Mariah said she could play goal, and in one of the first practices, she stood on the line. When I played, I was a forward, and I didn't like having a keeper come out and 'attack.' We've focused on making her come off her line, and she understands how essential it is. Her defenders will know she's there to help them if they get beat."
Reed brings her own soccer experience to the field; she played soccer in high school for Mary Brouillette at BFA-St. Albans and went on to play for Plattsburgh State.
"I remember playing sports, and normally you had that division of upperclassmen and underclassmen, but with this team, it doesn't matter if you're a senior or a freshman. Everyone is included, and they hold each other accountable in a respectful team-like manner. It's awesome to see."
