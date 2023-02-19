HIGHGATE - The MVU Thunderbirds girls' hockey team hosted the Stowe Raiders on Saturday, Feb. 28, in the annual senior game, coming out with a 2-2 tie.
The seniors: The Thunderbirds recognized Kali-Favreau-Ward, Madison Guyette, and Kiera Longway, before the puck drop.
Guyette: "I really our team, and I feel we mesh well together. I started playing hockey my freshman year, which is really late, but they made me feel right at home. Our coaches are amazing; they're fun, they know how to discipline us and how to connect with us on a personal level.
Favreau-Ward: "A lot of people called me insane, they still do, that I took up a goalie position in ice hockey as a junior, but they were nothing but encouraging. I've had my ups and downs. This was my first start this year, which is thrilling, and I love it. I absolutely love the goalie I partner with; she's awesome. Our team is full of amazing people. Our coaches, who all played here, know how things work here; they improve on things they wanted to improve on as players. I love all of them."
Longway: "I went to school in Highgate and skated at the arena for gym class. I always loved skating and knew how to skate. I came back this year and knew I wanted to play hockey. My dad agreed and got me geared up. Honestly, it's been an amazing experience, even if it's just this one year. I love the team; they're so supportive. I can come for them for anything--the coaches, too. They're always willing to give me advice and help me improve."
MVU head coach Katie Campbell shared her thoughts on the graduating seniors.
"All three of our graduating seniors started playing hockey when they joined varsity ice hockey. That's not an easy thing to do--coming to a game most kids have been playing since they were four years old," said Campbell. "It was very brave and very gutsy."
Campbell also spoke of all three seniors individually.
"Maddie--you'd never guess she started playing in high school. She's solid for us on the back end, with 100 percent effort on the back end, no matter the score. She's a very coachable player; she's our captain, and she's a great leader on the ice or in the locker room. She's just an all-around great person," said Campbell.
"Kali joined us last year when we had no goalie. She's a field hockey goalie---she showed up, and in the net she went. She did great for us last year. You can't ask for a better teammate. She has a positive attitude 24/7, did goalie camps outside of practice--she puts in the extra effort. I was really happy to give her the game today. She had some incredible saves; she was all over the place. One in particular, when the girl was coming home on a wide-open net. Kali put her glove up and saved it. That was incredible. A lot of goalies who've played since they were young probably wouldn't have made that save."
Campbell spoke of Longway last: "Kiera joined us as a senior; we've gotten her into games here and there, and she's never complained. And her attitude: you can't match it. She's at practice every day, giving 100 percent, skating as hard as she can, asking questions, and wanting to get better. She wants to learn about the game, and as a senior who won't play after this year, her dedication is awesome. We're losing a lot of heart with these girls graduating, and it will be hard to replace; they will be missed."
The game: The Thunderbirds, especially Rory Schreindorfer, had several good chances in the opening minutes of the first period, but Stowe goalie, Iris Cloutier, turned back the attack. The teams left the first period scoreless.
At 7:04 in the second, Emily Airoldi netted MVU's first goal on assists from Rory Schreindorfer and Addison Gates. The T-birds held the 1-0 lead to the end of the second.
The Raiders capitalized on the power play at 4:34 in the third to even the score on a goal by Milla Smith, assisted by Riley Frame.
The T-birds went on the power play shortly after the goal; one attempt good attempt came up short. Stowe accrued a second penalty, giving MVU a brief five-on-three advantage.
The Raiders weathered the storm, getting back to 5 on 4, but MVU found twine at 8:14 on a power play goal by Addyson Longway, assisted by Rory Schriendorfer.
Stowe wasted no time, knotting the score a minute later; both teams hunted for the tiebreaker as the period waned. The Thunderbirds put heavy pressure on the Raider net in the final seconds, but neither team broke the deadlock.
The T-birds carried the play early in the extra frame, with Brooke Rainville getting a good look, but time ran out, and the teams left the ice with a tie.
Campbell spoke of the team effort: "This was a good team effort, and everyone was skating well, moving their feet, and battling hard. We talk about winning puck battles on the boards, and we did a good job with that. Abbey Wilcox did an exceptional job with puck battles today. Every battle she went into, she came out with the puck.
"Rory Schreindorfer had an excellent game as usual--generating shots, back checking--I don't think there's a better angler in this league--angling that puck off; she uses her body and that long stick perfectly. Not much to complain about this game; it was a good effort."
