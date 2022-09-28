The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds earned a 7-0 win over the Winooski Spartans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, with goals scored by Abby Raleigh with three, Destinee Pigeon with two, and Lily Fournier and Abby Wilcox with one. Ava Hubbard had three assists. The Thunderbirds out shot Winooski 27-0.
MVU coach Roy Adams: "We played a very controlled game and passed well. Destinee finished on two corners, which is something we've been working on. Her hard work paid off today. Abby Raleigh also played a very strong game, and I was very pleased with our subs; they played very well and worked very hard, showing they're up for the challenge when called on. Overall, it was a well played game by everyone."
