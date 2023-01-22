Garrett Fregeau led the Thunderbirds’ offense with two goals and an assist the MVU Thunderbirds boys’ hockey team earned a 5-0 win over visiting Northfield on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Goals by Wyett Belrose, Beau Reynolds, Justin Farnham completed the scoring effort. Dylan LaPlant (two) and Dennett each assisted. Ethan Stefaniak had 14 saves in his first varsity shutout.
MVU coach Adam Farnham spoke of the win: “This was a solid team effort from MVU. We had the opportunity to play some players in situations that they don’t normally get to. We had strong effort out of the gate, and we had scoring from multiple lines. Wyett Bellrose and Beau Reynolds started off scoring their first goals. Justin Farnham went coast to coast off of a save by Ethan Stefaniak, and Dalton LaPlant assisted on Garrett Fregeau’s first and second high school goals. To cap it off Ethan Stefaniak got his first high school shutout.”
Fortin also recognized the efforts of Northfield, despite the lopsided score.
“Games like this are really tough to coach. You want to come out hard but you also want to respect the season that the opponent has had. Those boys (Northfield) worked really hard and kept us on our toes”
The win was a great boost for MVU, but the contributing factors made the night even more special for Fortin and the team.
“As for MVU, it’s always nice to see guys rally around younger or less experienced players. Players like Fregeau, Bellrose, and Reynolds getting their first goals is an amazing thing to see,” said Fortin, “but also seeing great contributions by Wade Messier capped it off for me. He was on the ice for four of our goals tonight. We’re building camaraderie, and it’s really fun to see.”
