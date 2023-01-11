HIGHGATE - The MVU girls' hockey team turned in a dominant performance Wednesday, Jan. 11, as they shut out Harwood 3-0 in a game that wasn’t as close as the score.
Goalie Jordan Hunter kept the Highlanders close by turning aside 37 of the 40 Thunderbird shots. In the first period, she had 17 saves, many on the three Missisquoi powerplays.
“I thought we were passing the puck too much, trying to get fancy,” commented coach Katie Campbell. “I told them to look for the lanes, take the shots, and go for the rebounds. Get some garbage goals.”
“We also stressed shooting right off in front of the net,” added assistant coach Caitlin Fortin. “Opening up and facing the passer to get the quick shot off.”
Early in the second, MVU caught Harwood on a bad change. Addyson Longway carried in around the Harwood net and, with her long reach, scored on the wrap-around.
The eighth grader was asked if they were told to do anything different after Hunter had shut them down during the first period.
“We just had to keep shooting; eventually one had to go in.”
How about playing high school while still an eighth grader? “It’s certainly more challenging, but with hard work, we are figuring it out.”
Freshman defenseman Addison Gates gave MVU an important cushion when she scored her first varsity goal from the point late in the period.
“I was just trying to put the puck on net, and it went in,” said Gates. Longway and Emily Airoldi drew assists. Hunter never saw the shot as two Thunderbirds were blocking her vision.
The final goal was a short-handed tally on one of the very few rebounds given by Hunter. Airoldi got a pass from Madison Guyette and did some fancy work to finally get close to Hunter. She tried to chip the puck over the goalie. The biscuit hit the shoulder pad and bounced to Longway, who tucked it in the corner to make the final 3-0.
If there was a Patrice Bergeron (Bruins) type T-Bird player, it would have to be center Rory Schreindorfer.
“She just uses her stick so well and plays both ends of the rink," said Campbell. "She created so many turnovers with her long reach and is involved in just about every play."
Another area where MVU dominated was the face-offs, losing less than a handful.
“We really don’t practice that too much,” said assistant coach Emily Fournier. “Tonight, not only winning them, but setting up for good scoring chances. That’s how the goal that Addison scored started.”
MVU goalie Jadyn Lapan earned the shutout; her biggest test came at the end of the first period stuffing a 2-on-0 breakaway. It was the only shot of the period for Harwood.
The Thunderbirds move to 4-3 and play Beekmantown, NY, on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.