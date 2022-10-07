The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds girls soccer team earned a 3-0 shutout win over Hazen Union on Friday, Oct. 7. Ava Hubbard, Destinee Pigeon, and Abby Raleigh scored for the Thunderbirds.
MVU coach Roy Adams spoke of the game: "It wasn’t our strongest game by far, but strong enough to get the win. We missed some really good scoring opportunities, but we are working hard on finishing. Overall, it wasn't too bad; we’ll keep pushing to get stronger before play offs."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.