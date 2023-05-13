On May 13, the MVU Lady Thunderbirds traveled to North Country to take on the Falcons, earning a 5-0 shutout.
The Thunderbirds started strong, scoring in the top of the first inning, then adding two more in the third.
Molly Medor was tremendous in the circle, narrowly missing a perfect game with NC down to their second to last out. Medor ended with a complete game one-hitter, no walks with 17 strikeouts.
Our offensive player of the game was Destinee Pigeon, who went 4 for 4 and scored three times. Molly Medor was 2 for 4, Lizi Bourdeau went 3 –for 4. Brooke Rainville and Molly Gagne both added key RBI singles, and Madison Guyette added a double and scored a run. Overall, the Thunderbirds got fourteen hits.
Jenna Laramie pitched a complete game for North Country, allowing 14 hits, five earned runs while allowing zero walks. Rileigh Fortin got a double in the bottom of the seventh inning for North Country.
This game represents our most complete game so far this year, with excellent pitching, hitting, and fielding. The remaining schedule includes CVU, Mt. Mansfield, St. Johnsbury and South Burlington.
The Thunderbirds next play at CVU on Thursday May 18, before returning home to host Mt. Mansfield on Saturday May 20 at 11 am.
