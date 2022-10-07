SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds field hockey team hosted the Milton Yellow Jackets in the annual senior game on Friday, Oct. 7, earning a 2-0 win. Seniors Kali Favreau-Ward, Maddie Saunders, and Ellie Gregory were recognized for MVU and Baylee Rock from Milton.
Thunderbird coach Jayce Rivers spoke of her three MVU seniors.
"They've done an amazing job navigating the season and leading their team. Kali is outstanding in goal, Ellie is unstoppable in midfield," said Rivers, "and Maddie has been crushing it at forward this season. She's been a really versatile player, willing to go wherever she needs to go to support the team. It's been amazing to get to know them and coach them."
After the senior recognitions, the teams took the field. Maddie Saunders put the T-birds on the board with an unassisted goal at 7:40 in the first period. MVU carried play in the first half, coming close to a second goal several times before the halftime horn sounded.
Milton came close to tying the game midway through the third quarter, but MVU goalie Asher Nester and the T-birds defenders stifled the Yellow Jackets' efforts.
The teams remained scoreless in the third, taking the field to battle out the final 15 minutes.
Milton withstood several scuffles inside scoring territory, but a second T-bird goal, scored at 7:24 in the fourth quarter by Amelia Favreau and assisted by Maddy Chevalier, secured the shutout win for MVU.
After the game, the seniors spoke of what they enjoyed about the team and the sport of field hockey.
Maddie Saunders began playing field hockey in her junior year of high school.
"I was really welcomed when I joined the team last year, and we felt like a family," said Saunders. "I enjoy playing with my teammates, and we've really grown as a team in my two years."
Kali Favreau-Ward has been playing field hockey for eight years; this season began with a last-minute search to replace departing head coach Mel Hurlbut.
"We've had some hardships this year, but it's brought us together as a team, and we've even gotten a few wins," said Favreau-Ward. "This win felt so good; I was nervous coming into the senior game, but we came in, started strong, and ended strong. That's all I could ask for from a senior game."
Elle Gregory spoke of what she will remember most about her teammates: "I'll remember the connections I've made on this team. I've loved every person I've played with; I'm going to miss them. It's a really good community."
