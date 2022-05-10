SWANTON - The in-county matchup between the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds and the Enosburg Hornets on Tuesday, May 10, ended in the home team's 7-3 win. Eli Calhoun threw a complete game, allowing 3 runs on 7 hits and striking out 8 for the T-birds.
Calhoun spoke of the win: "Going up against Enosburg, it goes fifty-fifty, and I think it depends on who came to play. I think we came to play, and that brought the victory."
A defensive play by Parker Hakey in the top of the seventh stood out to Calhoun.
"Parker fumbled the ball in the last inning, but he came back and made a great throw to Carson (Bessette) at first. Carson made the pick, and I think that's what secured that inning."
MVU was back at home after playing five games on the road.
"It's nice having our home crowd here with everyone cheering us on. I think that helps a lot going against a very good three-seed team."
The teams remained scoreless through the first two innings; MVU held Enosburg scoreless in the top of the third before Ray Fournier's bunt scored Dominic Dragon, who had worked a walked, for the first run of the game. Gavin Nichols' groundout scored Jarrett Beauregard for MVU's second run.
Enosburg responded in the top of the fifth, plating two runs to tie the game. A balk by Enosburg pitcher Shea Howrigan (5 innings, 1 hit, and 4 runs while striking out 7) plated Beauregard for MVU's go-ahead run. Garret Fregeau tacked on a fourth run after stealing second.
Wyatt Boyce gave the Hornets a third run in the top of the sixth, narrowing the T-birds' lead to one, headed into the bottom of the inning. MVU pulled away in the sixth, scoring three runs. Hakey, Garrett Fregeau, and Gavin Nichols all drove in runs.
Shea Howrigan started the game for Enosburg, lasting five innings. Foster Hutchins and Peter Stiebris entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two-thirds of an inning and one-third of an inning, respectively.
MVU coach Roy Sargent complimented Calhoun's complete game: "Eli has been pitching deep in games recently, and I thought he battled nicely in the fifth or sixth inning. He dialed it back in and pounded the strike zone."
Small ball helped the Thunderbirds secure the victory.
"We did a lot of stuff well on the basepaths today, which made a difference in the game," said Sargent. "Our ability to bunt came through as well, and that was good to see."
Enosburg offense: Hutchins and Danny Antillon each managed two hits to lead Enosburg. Enosburg stole six bases, Howrigan leading the way with two.
MVU offense: Jarrett Beauregard, Gavin Nichols, Garrett Fregeau, Carson Bessette, and Ray Fournier each had hits. Beauregard led MVU with three stolen bases out of a team total of 12.
