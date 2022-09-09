The MVU Thunderbirds topped visiting Vergennes 5-0 on Friday, Sept. 9. MVU held a 3-0 lead at halftime.
MVU coach Roy Adams spoke of the win: "After a slow start, we started to control play and out shot opponents 19-6; both teams worked hard the whole game."
MVU goals were scored by Ava Hubbard, Avery Guyette, Abby Wilcox, Kerri Campbell and Destinee Pigeon.
