SWANTON — The Thunderbirds closed out the 2021 regular season with a 28-0 win over MMU; they also recognized six seniors, Natalee Harvey, Neveah Beyor, Madison Conley, Emily Graham, Riley Fadden-Duprey, and Rhianna Sweeney.
"This has been a very good group for us, and in many ways perhaps one of the best we've ever had. They were in the state finals in 2019, and they all lost a year of softball. They lost the most of any other group," said MVU coach Jay Hartman
"When we began practicing in April, I got the sense they'd be focused, energetic, and, most importantly, positive. They also helped the younger players understand what is expected of them in a D1 varsity program in Vermont."
MVU held a 23-0 at the top of the 4th, and Natalee Harvey was throwing well from the circle. By the top of the fifth, the Thunderbirds extended their lead to 28-0; three consecutive strike-outs ended the game.
"I was especially pleased with how we ran the bases. We did a good job of staying within ourselves and doing what we needed to do. The pitchers did a great job today controlling things inside the circle. When MMU did hit the ball, we were able to make the plays behind them," said Hartman.
"The second season is coming soon, and I like how we've played the last two weeks getting ready for it. We've played some good teams, and we've played them well. We've played to our ability, and that's important."
MVU seniors speak: "We knew we needed to come out and do what we needed to do to have a good playoff season. We're going to get a home playoff game, and it's always good to play on your home turf," said Rhianna Sweeney.
"It's going to be difficult to leave everyone next year, but it was nice to see the younger girls come in and do so well; they'll be the ones we watch when we come back to watch games next year," said Neveah Beyor.
"It's going to go by really fast; it seemed like it was just yesterday we got off the bus at BFA for our first varsity game! Enjoy it while you can!" said Beyor.
"I was always scared to make a mistake, but you should never be scared to make a mistake. That's how you learn; you have to get better from making mistakes," said Sweeney.
