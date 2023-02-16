HIGHGATE - The MVU Thunderbirds boys’ hockey team faced the Mount Mansfield Union Cougars on Wednesday, Feb. 15, taking a 4-1 loss. MVU also recognized their graduating seniors, Wade Messier, Cadden Laplant, Austin Whitney, Dalton LaPlant, Owen Kane, Camden Longway, Aiden Valyou, Camden Bertrand, Justin Farnham, and Garrett Fregeau.
The Cougars have been dominant in D2 this year, and MVU coach Adam Fortin was pleased with the effort of his Thunderbirds against the visiting team.
“This was the best overall effort we have had all year. The senior game is always emotional and our group has been challenged to rise above that at times this year. We got great efforts out of guys tonight and great leadership from our captains Aiden Valyou, Owen Kane, and Ethan Stefaniak,” said Fortin.
“We made a good team earn a win and that’s all you can hope for. The boys worked hard and hung with one of the best in the division. The seniors had a magical night and they should be proud of their play and conduct across the board.”
MVU’s lone goal was score in the third by Aiden Valyou; it was his first varsity goal. Camden Longway assisted. Ethan Stefaniak had 29 saves in net for MVU.
