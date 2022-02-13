The MVU Thunderbirds boys' hockey team hosted the top-ranked and undefeated Hartford Hurricanes on Saturday, Feb. 12, and MVU coach Adam Fortin was pleased with his T-birds', despite the 2-1 loss.
"(This was) Easily the best game MVU has played and by far the most complete," said Fortin.
The Hurricanes scored in the first period, but MVU answered at 6:53 in the second period as Owen Kane found twine on a beautiful pass from Dominic Dragon.
Ultimately, Hartford cashed in on a late third-period major penalty to break the tie and earn the win.
MVU goalie Ethan Stefaniak put on a clinic in net, tallying 37 saves over three periods.
"Ethan was clutch for us numerous times," said Fortin.
Thank you, Kristy Porter, for the game photos!
