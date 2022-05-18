SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds' softball team found their groove in the fifth inning to take a 10-2 home victory over the Essex Hornets on Wednesday, May 18.
After Molly Medor held the Hornets scoreless in the top of the first, Guyette scored MVU's first run on dropped third strike to give the Thunderbirds a 1-0 advantage.
Essex tied the game in the top of the third on a double by Grace Cook that scored Emo Aboukhali (2b).
Madison Guyette started the bottom of the inning with a lead-off walk. Kerri Campbell's sac bunt advanced Guyette, who scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball to take the 2-1 lead.
Paige Winter beat out a bunt to lead off the top of the third for Essex. A Hannah Gilbert double advanced Winter to third, and Cook pushed Winter across to tie the game at 2-2.
Neither team scored in the fourth, and Medor and the T-birds kept the Essex bats silent through the top of the fifth.
The bottom of the fifth proved to be MVU's breakout inning as Madison Guyette singled and reached second, and Sierra Reynolds plated the third and fourth run for MVU. With the bases loaded and one out, Madison Aiken sent a second runner scampering home. Destinee Pigeon's double extended the T-birds' lead, the ninth run scored on a passed ball, and Madison Gagne's single scored final run.
Madison Aiken spoke of her hit in the productive fifth inning for MVU: "It was a relief to have that hit, to be able to play, and to get that run in. It felt good!"
Medor threw a complete game, striking out 10 and walking 4.
"I thought we did great. I knew I just needed to pitch strikes, and when they hit it, my defense was there to back me up."
MVU coach Jay Hartman was pleased with the effort of his Thunderbirds: "We played well. Molly did a great job in the circle, and we did a great job supporting her defensively. Destinee (Pigeon) called and caught a great game behind the plate. Kerri Campbell had a great game for us, and Maddie Gagne did a great job in the outfield. To give up two runs against a quality team--you're in good shape."
Hartman spoke of the offensive breakout in the fifth: "We had some big at-bats in the fifth inning. Destinee had the two-run double; Madison Aiken came through with a ball up the middle. We've asked our dugout to be ready any time their number is called, and both Madison and Sierra Reynolds put the ball in play. We were productive, effective, and we worked hard."
With playoffs right around the corner, Hartman was glad for the win over Essex: "In the second season that begins in June, you want them coming to you; you don't want to go down to Chittenden County."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.