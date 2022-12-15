Q&A with MVU boys’ varsity basketball MVU coach Matt Walker
Who’s returning this year, and how has that group stepped up their game since last season? Four seniors are returning, with Ray Fournier being our most experienced varsity player. He will lead us on the boards and in physical presence. Connor Nielsen and Brady Creller will be our strongest perimeter scorers, and Caleb Surprise is a threat to penetrate or shoot the three on any possession.
How many new players will join the team this winter, and what do they bring to the table? We have three juniors, two of which are playing their first season of organized ball. Junior Kohl Johnston has started strong this preseason and will be our fifth starter as we open the season. The program's future is bright, with three sophomores making the team. Guards Reid Myers and Gavin Nichols along with a strong post game in Tabor Rich will keep T-bird fans entertained for the next three varsity seasons!
What are your goals for the team this season, and how do you see this team reaching those goals? COVID, injuries, and illness have limited the upperclassmen throughout their high school careers. This is a big chance to perform their senior year and put it all out there. Our goal is to improve through the season as we gain experience and floor time. We expect to be a difficult team to play by February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.