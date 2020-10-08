HARDWICK — The MVU Thunderbirds girls' varsity soccer team improved to 3-1 on Thursday after earning a shutout win over the Hazen Wildcats.
Alexandra Brouillette led the Thunderbirds with two goals; the third was scored by Ava Hubbard.
MVU goalkeeper Madison Conley had 4 saves, while Hazen's keeper had 26.
The Thunderbirds will travel to Enosburg on Tuesday to face the undefeated Enosburg Hornets at 4 pm.
