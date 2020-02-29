SWANTON — Hunter Mason had another five point night against St. Johnsbury as he led the Thunderbirds to a 7-2 victory in the opening round of the DII hockey playoffs.
Mason scored the first four Missisquoi goals.
“I just seem to find the net against these guys,” commented Mason, who has 98 points in his high school career. “I’m looking up to see where the hole is and shoot.”
Less than a minute into the game, Kyle Gilbert (four points on the night) fed Corbin Schreindorfer in front of Hilltopper goalie Garett Rice, and his shot deflected to Mason who put the Thunderbirds on the board.
Preventing a goal is as good as scoring one. In this case, it was defenseman Cadden LaPlant who gloved a deflected shot that appeared to be headed into the MVU net. That started a Hilltopper assault for the remainder of the period, and they got the equalizer with five minutes to go.
When a team travels a good distance, it’s advisable to take advantage and win the first period against them. Not the case tonight.
“They carried the play the last half of the period,” admitted MVU coach Chris Hatin. “We talked about it at intermission. We wanted to come out strong and make a statement in the second.”
Scoring five goals did just that.
One of the few advantages of the long change in the second period is that you can have a change that’s behind the other team’s defense. In this case, Mason jumped off the bench, and Steven King rifled a pass from his end to send Mason in on a breakaway. The old left-right move, and MVU regained the lead.
“It’s something we don’t necessarily practice, but we make the guys aware of the situation. Steven has such a hard pass, and we took advantage of the opportunity,” explained Hatin.
On the same shift, Mason scored and unassisted goal using the same move on Rice for a two goal cushion. His final goal of the night came on another long stretch pass from King, and this time Mason used a right-left move to score and put Missisquoi up 4-1.
“I have to give all the credit to Steven,” said Mason. “I got in a lane and hollered to him. He spotted me and put it on my tape.”
It was then time to score a couple of those down-in-the-trenches goals, both by Jake Benjamin. The first was a powerplay tally with Mason feeding Gilbert for the one timer that Benjamin fought off defenders to bury on the rebound. Later in the shift, Benjamin did about the same thing, this time with Gilbert and Mason Lemnah assisting.
“That’s the area where you’re going to have the best chances,” commented Benjamin. “Just get a stick on it and hope it goes in. My game is going into corners, battling for pucks, and hopefully getting some good scoring chances.”
Gilbert made a highlight reel rush that completed the MVU scoring as he used a between the legs move and roofed a back hander past Rice for the seventh Thunderbird goal.
St. Johnsbury fought to the end, scoring a late goal during a major MVU penalty. This period featured outstanding goaltending by PJ Bouchard. The Hilltoppers piled up 14 shots, many of the quality variety. Bouchard was moving well and tracking the puck.
“PJ elevated his game,” continued Hatin. “We have a great core of juniors and a couple of seniors who really want this and are playing with their heart, sacrificing their bodies to block shots for example.”
Now the T-Birds move on to play top seed Harwood on Tuesday. What does MVU have to do to come out on top? “Play our game and get good goaltending,” stated Mason.
“Keep it simple, get pucks deep and battle hard all over the ice,” added Benjamin.
Hatin noted that playoff hockey comes down to defense.
“Whoever plays the best defense will win,” said the coach. “Clog up the middle and make their scorers shot from bad angles. Take advantage of our chances and it should be a good one.”