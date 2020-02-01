SWANTON/LOWELL, MA — Few Vermont high school hockey players will have the opportunity to play at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA, but n Saturday, January 18th, the Thunderbirds skated onto the home ice used by the NCAA DI U-Mass Lowell Riverhawks.
The MVU hockey team takes a trip to Massachusetts once every two years. On the off-year, MVU hosts the Lowell team at the Highgate Arena.
Carter Letourneau, Jackson Porter, and the rest of the juniors have each been to Massachusetts twice in their high school careers.
Garrett Fregeau, the freshman goalie, made his first trip down this year. He enjoyed the college game the team took in on the first day.
“It was fun to see DI hockey at it’s best,” said Fregeau.
In Vermont, players can hit each other only two seconds after getting player rid of the puck; in Massachusetts, that time extends to three seconds.
“It doesn’t sound like a big difference, but it makes a when you’re watching it,” said Freageau.
The team went out for breakfast on Saturday and then went to the Tsongas Center to prepare for the 12:15 game.
“The team we played was good--they were fast and hard on the puck,” explained Fregeau. “We came out strong, lost some momentum in the second, and almost came back for the win in the third.”
Letourneau was pleased to walk away from the weekend with a 5-4 loss.
“We’ve lost 6-2 or 5-0, so it was nice to have a chance. We even had a 2-0 lead at one point,” said Letourneau. “It’s also fun to watch the college game and practice on the college ice.”
Porter found that the stiff competition in Massachusetts.
“I felt like the game against Lowell helped us with our game. I noticed that we were faster and more physical in our next game in Vermont.”
MVU’s senior captain, Kyle Gilbert, has also been to Massachusetts twice.
“It was a cool experience to play on the college rink,” said Gilbert. “IThe game was a lot less physical, but it was a lot more fun on the college ice. We had a lot more ice to work with.”
Mason Lemnah, a senior, enjoyed practicing on the rink and bonding with the team.
“This was a fun group to go down with. We’re all close this year,” said Lemnah.
Hunter Mason, a junior and assistant captain, has been leading the Thunderbird offensive effort this season. He noticed the change in the game with the later hits.
“You just have to keep your head up and get rid of the puck a little faster,” said Mason. “It helped us out a little bit overall. We weren’t used to it, so we had to adjust.”
Charlie Gates, another member of the junior class, joined the conversation.
“We had to adjust to the bigger rink, and the puck came off the boards differently. We were also a little nervous about the hitting,” said Gates, “By the second period, we were getting used to it, and we put up a pretty good fight.”
“Watching the college game was a lot of fun; we figured that if we could play with that kind of intensity against Lowell, we would do pretty well, and we knew it would be fun,” said Gates, “and it was!”
“Going down there with the team, staying in the hotel and playing cards--it’s a great experience,” said Gates.
PJ Bouchard spoke of the game from a goalie’s perspective.
“The kids in Massachusetts are a little faster, and the game is more intense than we’re used to,” said Bouchard.
“They look more for the shot than they do for a fancy shot. They don’t care how it gets on net; they just want it to get there.”
MVU coach Chris Hattin began the tradition five years ago, hoping to give his Franklin County players an out-of-state hockey experience.
“Playing at the Tsongas Center is amazing. They have one of the best facilities in the Hockey East,” said Hattin. “It’s amazing to have the boys be able to play there and watch a college game there.”
The team has also gone to Warrior Ice Arena, where the Bruins play.
“It’s great to see their eyes light up when they see how big the rinks are,” said Hattin. “And it’s not just about playing there; it’s about practicing the day before. They get a good feel for it, and they’re not as nervous the next day. It’s the full experience for every player.”
“Kids and parents both love the trip. It’s one of those things where you have an opportunity to expose kids to different experiences and open their eyes to what’s out there.
“We’re in Franklin County, and hockey is awesome, but it’s great to show them how big hockey can get!”
Even though this year’s team didn’t get a win, they did have a very good showing.
“The Lowell High School Red Raiders team has grown immensely in the last five years. They went from a team that had 25 kids to a team with 40,” said Hattin.
“We played with them back and forth the entire game, and it was a proud moment to see our team step up and play strong after a rocky second period. We were proud of the way they finished that game.”
The MVU team raises funds for the trip, and Gilbert extended thanks on behalf of the team.
“Thank you very much for all the bottles you give us and the donations. It helped out a lot!”