SWANTON — The Richford Rockets traveled to Swanton on Friday to face DII opponent MVU after wet weather swamped the Richford field.
Both teams came to the contest fresh off of wins, but MVU won the lopsided 10-0 game.
"We're making strides in the right direction. We've been working hard on ball control, we've got a strong starting group, and our subs play well," said MVU coach Roy Adams. "Richford fought hard today, and I give them a lot of credit there."
Richford coach, Abby Coon, complimented her team's effort.
“The girls showed a lot of composure and heart today. After being scored on eight times in the first half, and only allowing two goals in the second against a D2 opponent, we brought it together and started to connect as a team," said Coon.
"Having this young of a team show this kind of effort is very encouraging for the rest of the season and future years to come.”
MVU goals were scored by Alexandra Brouillette (3), Ava Gagne, Breezy Parent, Neveah Beyor, Briana Jarvis, Destinee Pigeon, Emily Graham, and Abigail Paquette.