mason

Mason Lemnah (20) works the puck in front of the Northfield net with Harley Vorse (17) posted on the back door.

 Mandy Bouchard

SWANTON — A three goal outburst, the first two shorthanded, in a two minute span midway through the third period broke open a close game as Missisquoi skated by Northfield, 6-2. The complete story will appear in Friday’s Messenger.

Tags

Recommended for you