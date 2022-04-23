SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds bounced back from a loss to BFA St. Albans earlier in the week, earning a 7-2 win over the visiting North Country Falcons on Saturday, April 23.
After holding the Falcons scoreless in the top of the first, MVU put two runs on the board in the bottom of the inning to jump out to an early lead.
Freshman Gavin Nichols drove in the Thunderbirds' first two runs with a two-out opposite-field line drive putting the Thunderbirds on top 2-0. Nichols plated JJ Beauregard, who led off the bottom of the first with a walk, stealing second base several pitches later.
MVU loaded the bases with a walk and an error later in the inning and scored their third run on a bases-loaded walk by Paul Barnum.
MVU starter Carson Bessette struck out the first hitter in the second inning, and Garrett Fregeau ended the inning with a sparkling backhanded play at third base.
Parker Hakey got things started for MVU in the second with a leadoff walk. Fregeau reached on an error, Nichols walked to load the bases with two outs, but the Thunderbirds failed to cash in on the opportunity.
The Thunderbird's solid defensive play continued in the third when centerfielder Ray Fourier tracked down a deep flyball in the gap for the inning's first out. A two-out single plated the first two runs for North Country, making it 3-2 MVU.
Reid Myers and Barnum led off the bottom of the third inning with a pair of walks. Fournier put a soft groundball in play, and MVU scored two runs on a throwing error, putting them on top 5-2.
MVU speedster, Beauregard, beat out an infield single keeping the inning alive, and stole second and third base on consecutive pitches. Hakey followed up with a sacrifice fly to center field for MVU's sixth run.
The Falcons worked a walk in the fourth inning, but Nichols threw out the runner stealing second, ending the inning.
Eli Calhoun led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and later scored on a North Country error, putting the Thunderbirds up 7-2.
Bessette, who was in control all day, striking out six, sat the Falcons down 1-2-3 in the seventh inning, securing the Thunderbirds the 7-2 home victory.
Bessette spoke of his first complete game as a high school pitcher: "My curveball was working well. Our defense was great. I didn't have to get strikeouts because they were behind me and made all the plays."
Freshman Gavin Nichols spoke of his at-bats and the transition to varsity: "I was trying to hit it where the ball was thrown--trying to help my team out. There's more competition at this level, and it's a lot more fun."
MVU head coach Roy Sargent was pleased with Bessette's outing: "Carson limited his walks, battled, got ahead in the count, and showed a lot of heart and character out there."
Sargent was also glad to see the team's offense produce: "We took advantage of some walks today, put the ball in play, and forced them to make the plays, which is good."
Winning pitcher: Carson Bessette threw a CG with 6K, 1ER, 2BB, and 5 hits. Losing pitcher: Jake Leblanc
MVU offense: JJ Beauregard went 2-3 with 2 singles, a run scored, BB, and 5 SBs. North Country offense: Tate Parker went 2-2 with 2 singles, a run scored, and ROE.
Our record now stands at 2-3. MVU travels to Montpelier on Tuesday to take on the Solons.
