The MVU Thunderbirds traveled to Bristol to face the CVU on Tuesday, earning a win over the Redhawks in five innings.
A two-out single by Alex Brouillette triggered a five-run first inning; MVU never looked back with a 14-2 road win at CVU.
The Lady Thunderbirds also scored in the second, third, and fifth innings while holding the Redhawks to single runs in the second and fourth.
MVU was able to take advantage of a combination of hit batters and base on balls to score their runs despite only having five hits on a wet and misty afternoon.
Natalee Harvey led the offense with two hits and 4 RBI, including a two-run homer in the fifth, her first varsity home run. Brouillette, Madison Conley, and Madison Gagne had the other hits for MVU, which improved to 6-1 on the year.
"Our pitcher-catcher battery of Alex Brouillette and Rhianna Sweeney did a tremendous job on an afternoon that was clearly not the best playing conditions," said MVU coach Jay Hartman.
"Offensively, our team did extremely well finding different ways to get on base and then putting themselves in position to score."
Alex Brouillette was the winning pitcher for MVU, pitching 5 innings and allowing 2 runs on 2 hits, 2 BB's, and 12 K's.
MVU's annual Cancer Awareness game against BFA will be played on May 11th. This year's game and donations will honor the life/memory of Linda McVicker, wife of MVU assistant coach Rich McVicker, who died of cancer in January 2021.
Both teams will wear commemorative jerseys and will pass the hat for donations at the end of the fourth inning. Donations will benefit the Vermont chapter of the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.