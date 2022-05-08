The MVU softball team played its most complete game of the season on Saturday, May 7, in Essex defeating the host Hornets 10-2. Molly Gagne and Molly Medor combined on a six hitter allowing 2 runs on 6-hits, 3 BB, and 6 Ks, while allowing no extra base hits. Madison Guyette opened the scoring for MVU in the first inning with a leadoff walk, went to third on a base hit by Alex Brouillette, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Molly Medor.
In the second inning, Abigail Paquette received a leadoff walk, and would eventually score on a base hit by Guyette after going to third on a hit by Madison Gagne. Essex scored a single run in the second inning when Emilyrose Mercier scored on a base hit by Grace Cook and tied the game at two in the third inning when Mercier's single plated Hannah Gilbert.
MVU broke the game open with five runs in the top of the fourth as Madison Gagne, Guyette, Eleanor Maguire, Brouillette, and Medor crossing home plate with RBI's going to Molly Gagne, Allison Stetson, Abigail Paquette, and Destinee Pigeon. MVU added two more runs in the 5th on a two run homer from Alex Brouillette, and scored their final run in the sixth as Paquette, who led off the inning with a double down the right field line, scored on a fielder's choice by Madison Gagne.
Jay Hartman: “This was easily our best performance of the season. The offense broke out with 14 hits to support a very good performance in the circle by Molly Gagne and Molly Medor. Our leadoff batter reached base in every inning, but one, and we got hits from eight spots in the batting order. The defense supported the pitchers by playing errorless ball in the field. We played three very good games this week, and we will be back at it again on Tuesday when MVU hosts Colchester at The Pit before going to Collins Perley on Thursday afternoon.”
MVU leading hitters: Madison Guyette and Molly Medor had 3 hits apiece while Alex Brouillette and Allison Stetson each had 2. Kerri Campbell added a double.
MVU record: 6-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.