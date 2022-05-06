The MVU Thunderbirds traveled to St. Johnsbury on Thursday, May 5, earning a 4-2 victory over the Hilltoppers. 
 
The Lady Thunderbirds won their third consecutive game with the win against the Hilltoppers. MVU began the scoring in the second inning on some heads up play by Molly Gagne who reached first on a fielder's choice and then stole second base. She next stole third and scored when the throw down skipped into left field. 
 
The Lady Thunderbirds added two more runs in the fourth inning as Alex Brouillette led off with a double to left field, and three batters later Allison Stetson hit her second home run of the year over the fence in center field. 
 
MVU added its final run in the sixth when Brouillette hit a solo homerun also to center field. St. Johnsbury would make it interesting in the home half of the seventh by scoring twice on RBI hits from Cassidy Kittredge and Morgan Keach.
 
MVU coach Jay Hartman: "Another close game between two teams near the top of the Metro standings. While St. Johnsbury out hit MVU 8-4, Alex and the Lady Thunderbird defense kept the hosts off of the scoreboard until the 7th.  MVU had few scoring opportunities, but used the long ball from Allison Stetson and Alex Brouillette to make the most out of them. Although the offense is still not where we would like it to be, our pitching and defense remain solid." 
 
 MVU leading hitters: Brouillette had two hits (double/homerun), while Stetson and Madison Guyette each added one
 
St. Johnsbury leading hitters: Morgan Keach, Taylor Farnsworth, and Adriana Lemieux each had two hits to lead the Hilltoppers.
 
Winning pitcher:  Alex Brouillette threw a complete game, allowing 2 runs (both earned) on 8 hits, walking one and striking out and 9.
 
Losing pitcher: Delaney Rankin threw 7 innings, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 4 hits, and striking out 15.
 
Records: MVU   5-1 and St. Johnsbury Academy   5-2
 
Next game:  Saturday, May 7 at Essex beginning at 3pm.

