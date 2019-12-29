MONTPELIER — The MVU boys' hockey team earned their third win on Saturday, netting a 7-4 victory over U32.
U32 scored early in the first, but MVU's Hunter Mason answered just seconds later with an unassisted goal to tie the game.
Three more Thunderbirds would add to the total in the first period as Kyle Gilbert, Jackson Porter, and Charlie Gates all scored. Gilbert was assisted by Mason Lemnah.
MVU found the back of the net within the first minute of the second period, Owen Kane tacked on a fifth for the T-Birds. He was followed by Corbin Schreindorfer, who was assisted by Mason and Gates.
U32 snuck one in before the second period came to a close, but Schreindorfer answered on an assist from Porter to bring the lead to 7-3 once again.
The home team added one goal to the score before the final buzzer.
MVU's Garett Fregeau earned the win in goal in his first varsity start.