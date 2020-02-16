BURLINGTON — The Thunderbirds boys' varsity hockey team traveled to Burlington on Saturday hoping to net a much needed win and turn the tide after taking three losses in succession.
Hunter Mason's fifth hat trick of the season helped propel the T-Birds to a 5-2 victory over the Seahorses.
Jackson Porter's second period, short handed goal lifted MVU to rally from being down 2-1.
Kyle Gilbert also added a goal, while Corbin Schreindorfer, Carter Letourneau, and Steven King all had helpers.
Brad Labombard had 35 saves for Burlington and Pj Bouchard and Garrett Fregeau combined for 23 saves for the T-Birds.
The Thunderbirds are now 8-8-1.