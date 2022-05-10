SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds hosted the Colchester Lakers on Tuesday, May 10, earning a 16-10 win in seven innings.
Colchester's bats came to life with two outs in the top of the first, driving two runs home on two hits before MVU's Alexandra Brouillette notched the final strikeout to end the half-inning.
Chloe Palmer entered the circle for the Lakers in the bottom of the inning. Madison Guyette led off for the Thunderbirds with a base hit, quickly stealing second and third and scoring on a passed ball during.
Abby Raleigh reached first, beating out a late throw, and Alexandra Brouillette ripped a line-drive double to score Raleigh and tie the game. Molly Gagne singled, advancing Brouillette to third as Abby Paquette stepped into the batter's box and hit a ball to center, scoring both Brouillette and Gagne.
Madison Gagne plated two more runs on a well-hit single, and Sierra Reynolds sent a ball sailing into right to score MVU's seventh run.
Colchester led off the second with a base hit, followed by a standup double that scored the Laker's third run; Brouillette struck out the next batter. Palmer singled, and Madison Booska sent a ball through the gap to score two runs for the Lakers, narrowing MVU'S lead to 7-5.
Molly Gagne led off the bottom of the second, beating a throw to first on a slow-rolling infield grounder. Eleanor Maguire plated Gagne on a sac bunt for the Thunderbirds' only run of the second.
Brouillette took the first out herself in the top of the third, fielding a grounder and throwing to first to get the leadoff batter. The next batter reached first on a well-hit single, but Maguire got the lead runner for the second out of the half-inning. Brouillette struck out the next batter and retained the T-birds' 8-5 advantage.
Reynolds slammed a double to right, followed by a single from Guyette and Raleigh, but Colchester worked a double play to end the inning before MVU could tack on another run.
Molly Medor took the circle for the T-birds in the top of the fourth;
Colchester scratched out a run on a passed ball to inch closer to MVU, but Brouillette, now at short, tagged the runner out at second to stifle the Laker's bid to tie the game on a hard-hit ground ball.
Paquette got the T-birds' offense going in the bottom of the fourth, followed by a single by Maguire. Madison Gagne came up clutch with a two-out single to score two runs for MVU and provide a cushion heading into the fifth.
Brouillette's quick scoop and throw to first nabbed the first out for MVU in the top of the fifth. A heads-up play caught the Laker's lead runner attempting to steal second, and a quick strikeout ended the inning, sending MVU back to the plate.
A patient Guyette worked a walk to lead off the bottom of the fifth, and Brouillette sent a rocket through the infield to deep right, scoring Guyette. Brouillette scored on a fielder's choice on the next at-bat.
Medor kept the Lakers quiet in the top of the sixth, and the T-birds took the field for the bottom half of the inning.
A deep center field double by Maguire got the Thunderbirds cheering from the dugout in the bottom of the frame. Madison Aiken followed suit with a single to the outfield, advancing Maguire to third. A Madison Gagne single scored the final run for MVU.
The Thunderbirds will travel to Collins Perley on Thursday for a rematch with rival BFA St. Albans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.