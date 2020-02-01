ENOSBURG — Gabriel Unwin got the T-birds started on Friday night with two points in the paint; Ethan Williams answered, hitting two field goals.
The Hornets pulled away to a 9-5 lead, but Patrick Walker drained a three to shrink the lead with just under two minutes remaining in the first.
Less than a minute later, Walker picked up an And-1 to put the Thunderbirds ahead by two. The teams left the first with MVU holding a slim 11-9 lead.
That first quarter set the tone for the game, as the two teams battled through all four quarters, the Thunderbirds eventually pulling away late in the fourth to earn the 57-45 win.
Heading into the second quarter, two free throws by Hornet, Gavin Combs, tied the game within the first minute of play.
The teams traded the lead throughout the second quarter, but it was MVU who left with the 28-23 lead.
Unwin hit a layup in the first minute of the third, bringing the Thunderbirds to 30, but Enosburg's Shea Howrigan kept the Hornets in the game, with consistency from the three-point line.
Enosburg chipped away at the T-bird lead in the third, but Walker's late three stretched the MVU lead to 41-33.
Enosburg limited MVU's scoring chances in the fourth, the T-birds stalling at 45 for much of the quarter.
Colbey Theberge roused the crowd with a breakaway layup with two minutes remaining in the game, bringing MVU to 49-40.
As the final minutes passed, MVU began to pull away again, a mix of layups and free throws lifting the T-birds 57 -45.
"Enosburg always plays hard--they play incredibly hard man-to-man defense, and their man-to-man offense is unbelievably disciplined," said MVU coach Matt Walker.
"We had more size and took advantage of that in the long term, but they play so hard that they keep themselves in games. If you don't take them seriously, you're going to pay. We saw that when they beat Middlebury and Mount Abe."
Walker shouted out to his bench, who once again came through in the clutch.
"We're trusting our bench more and more. They are really developing and buying into what we're doing. Caleb Johnston and Owen Charleston both played great minutes for us tonight."
Charleston, a senior, transferred to MVU last year and has been a multi-sport want athlete at MVU.
"I've been able to get into the swing of things better this year," said Charleston. "I try to work my hardest when I go in, and I expect the same of others. I feel like together, as a team, we're doing pretty well out there.
"Discipline is key to what I do; it helps in practice, too, and gets us prepared for games," said Charleston.
"We're very comparable teams, I think. We had some good moments, and when we shared the basketball, we did some good things," said Hornet coach Chad Lovelette. "The kids are still working to understand what we need to do, but we have time to pull it together and figure it out."
Enosburg, who plays a division I and II schedule, will face DIII teams in playoffs.
"Playing teams like this is good for us, as we get ready for playoffs," said Lovelette.
MVU was led by Gabriel Unwin with 20 points, and Patrick Walker had 18. The Hornets were led by Aiden Kelly and Shea Howrigan who each had 11.
The Hornets (7-7) and the Thunderbirds (9-4) will face each other one more time--next time in Enosburg at the end of the season.