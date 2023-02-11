SWANTON - The MVU Thunderbirds and Enosburg Hornets boys' varsity basketball teams faced off for the third time this season on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Thunderbirds held on to win a nailbiter, 46-41, thanks to solid defense and excellent performance at the free throw line.
Offense was hard to come by in the first quarter; MVU held a 3-0 lead on a Ray Fournier three until roughly three minutes in the first. A three-pointer by Caleb Sursprise doubled the lead to 6-0; the Hornets had no answer until Ayden Dash scored at the two-minute mark.
Fournier found Gavin Nichols under the basket for two; shortly after, Grady Gervais notched a bucket for Enosburg. Back-to-back blocks by Silas Kane silenced potential baskets for MVU, who left the first leading 8-4.
Fournier grabbed his own rebound and kicked the ball to Caleb Surprise, who sank a three early in the second. The Hornets held the T-birds' offense to only two more baskets in the quarter--threes by Reid Myers and Brady Creller. The Thunderbirds left the half up 17-13.
The T-birds kicked off the third quarter with Myers, Creller, and Nichols' three-pointers before Enosburg responded.
Gleason broke away for a bucket, Peter Stiebris drained a three, and Devin Loiselle hit a layup in traffic to narrow the Hornets' deficit to six. The Hornets trailed 24 to 30 at the end of the third.
Silas Kane put six points on the board for the Hornets in the fourth quarter, working well in the paint and from the free-throw line to bring the Hornets within two points of the Thunderbirds early.
Surprise hit two threes by the mid-point of the quarter, but Gleason answered with a long jumper, and the Hornets trailed by only four points with four minutes on the clock.
The teams traded baskets, mostly from the free-throw line; Kane came up big again, hitting a layup and bringing the Hornets within two in the final minutes, but MVU continued to creep ahead one completed free throw at a time, holding on to the slender lead and the win.
Caleb Surprise, who hit four three-point shots in the game, spoke of the satisfaction of the tie-breaking win.
"To have a season win over the series with Enosburg feels really good," said Surprise. "Everyone tried really hard today, and that's the reason we won."
MVU coach Matt Walker was pleased with the full-team effort.
"Enosburg always plays hard, it was physical, and there were bodies flying all over the place. Our sophomores Reid Myers and Gavin Nichols got to start, and they played very well. They run a great press and cause turnovers. Caleb Surprise made some threes and made the four free throws for us at the end. That's probably his best offensive performance in a tight game all year."
Playoffs are right around the corner, and MVU has five games in the next seven days.
"I think all the remaining games will be competitive," said Walker. "It would be nice to pick up a couple of wins and get to the 12th seed."
Enosburg coach Wyatt Larose spoke of the challenges that come from facing a team repeatedly in a season.
"They know what we want to do, and we know what they want to do, and I think that's why it was such a low-scoring game," said Larose. "Both teams were out there scratching and clawing and played really hard."
Larose was pleased with Kane's effort in the post.
"Silas showed a lot of leadership and 'want-to' out there," said Larose, "and that was great to see."
The Hornets will also be gearing up for playoffs.
"We've got quite a few games coming up, and we'll be preparing for those. We need to dive deeper into everything that's making us successful," said Larose. "We'll be looking into the post, looking for longer possessions and more movement. All those little things that will help us get to the next stage."
Scoring leaders: Caleb Surprise led MVU with 15 points, and Gavin Nichols had 12. Ayden Dash and Silas Kane led the Hornets with 10 each.
