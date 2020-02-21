ENOSBURG - The Enosburg gym was packed to capacity Friday night as the Hornets hosted the MVU Thunderbirds. Both schools boasted boisterous student sections, the gym buzzing with excitement even before the tip.
Ethan Williams got the Hornets started draining a three within the first minute of the game, a thundering cheer rising from the packed Enosburg student section.
MVU'S Matthew Curtis launched a three to tie the game at 11 points, with three minutes on the clock. Moments later, Patrick Walker gave the Thunderbirds their first lead of the night.
Gabe Unwin's three spun on the rim before dropping to put the Thunderbirds up 16-11.
A late Hornet basket brought the score to 16-13, MVU holding the slender lead at the end of the quarter.
MVU steadily added to their lead in the second, gaining a five-point lead in the early minutes.
Devyn Gleason brought the Hornet students to life with a deep three from the corner, closing the gap o to two points, 20-18, MVU.
MVU slowed the game down in the final minute after Enosburg's Owen McKinstry drained a three, narrowing the lead to 27-21. The teams left the half, MVU holding the 29-23 lead.
During the halftime break, the Enosburg Gymnastics team entertained the crowd with a high flying performance, and the 2019 Enosburg Snowboard team also unveiled their Snowboard State Championship banner in front of the packed house.
Enosburg chipped in two free throws to start the third quarter, closing the gap to four. Gleason hit another deep three for the Hornets just past the midpoint of the third, tying the score at 31 apiece.
Gleason took off on a breakaway with under a minute left in the third, was fouled on the way up, and earned two points from the line, putting the Hornets up 33-32.
Curtis hit a layup in traffic to restore MVU's lead, 34-33. Two more points for Curtis pushed the lead to three.
MVU'S big man hit the And-1 to put the Thunderbirds up by four as the quarter ended.
All three of the Thunderbirds points in the first minute of the fourth came on free throws as Unwin and Curtis went to the line. With less than five minutes in the game, the Thunderbirds pulled away, extending the lead to nine.
The intensity of the game mounted as the clock went under three minutes. Williams' layup brought the Hornets within seven, but the T-birds continued to raise the bar.
In the final minute, MVU'S Ethan Creller took the line, netting two, and bringing the lead to 50-41. McKinstry's deep three narrowed the lead to four with 41 seconds on the clock.
After a timeout, the teams took the court to battle through the final seconds.
Enosburg got within striking distance on a three-pointer by McKinstry, but the Hornets put Creller and Walker on the line, the two combining to put the game out of reach.
The sea of blue erupted as the Thunderbirds 57-49.
"Matt had a huge game," said MVU coach Matt Walker. "His start here allowed us to get over our jitters and get comfortable.
"He continues to develop and continues to grow, and he's learning how to harness some of that huge energy in a positive way."
Walker complimented Enosburg on their intensity.
"They play hard every minute of the game. They've had some big wins against Middlebury--they've got ten wins this season," said Walker.
"Their size overpowered us," said Enosburg coach Chad Lovelette. "And we knew that would be our focus--to try and stop their two big guys."
Friday's game was also the Hornets senior night, and the Hornets honored graduating seniors Dylan Desrochers, Tommy Benoit, Aiden Kelly, Ethan Williams, and Logan Jette.
"It's always tough to see the kids realize that their high school careers are coming to an end," said Lovelette. "It's been good with these guys, and hopefully we can send them off with a band in playoffs."
Mathew Curtis led the Thunderbirds with 24 points, and Patrick Walker tossed in 10 points for the Thunderbirds. Owen McKinstry led the Hornets with 20 points, and Devyn Gleason added 10 points for the Hornets.