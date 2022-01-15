Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow may be heavy at times on Monday with a brief period of sleet and or rain possible, mainly in Vermont. Temperatures are expected to be very cold this morning. Despite the lack of wind, we encourage continued preventative measures against cold weather. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&