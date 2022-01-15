HIGHGATE - The MVU Thunderbirds boys' hockey team hosted the Burlington Seahorses on Saturday, Jan. 15, earning a 4-0 win in the annual senior game.
MVU coach Adam Fortin spoke of this year's seniors, "I've known a lot of these kids since they were four or five years old, and it's cool to see them progress and be seniors. It's a really solid, nice group of kids, and it's nice to see them get a win in their senior game."
The Thunderbirds came out early in the first period, quickly applying steady pressure in the Seahorses' zone and creating several scoring chances.
At 6:19, MVU went on the power play, and at 8:02, Ethan Andrews netted the game's first goal on a wrist shot from just outside the circle, assisted by Dalton Laplant and Camden Bertrand.
Garrett Fregeau made a superb point-blank save to maintain the 1-0 lead late in the period. The T-birds closed the first frame on a power play, Fregeau making an excellent save on a Seahorse breakaway.
MVU started the second with a man advantage, which a third Seahorse penalty extended. Sustained power play pressure resulted in a shot off the crossbar, but Burlington defenders kept the T-birds at bay.
Justin Farnham's persistence paid off shortly after the power play ended, as he snuck a rebound into the Seahorses' net at 3:52, assisted by Dominic Dragon and Keegan Zier.
Farnham struck again at 5:28 to give the Thunderbirds a 3-0 lead, assisted by Zier. Seconds later, Camden Longway netted the fourth goal assisted by Logan Porter and Dragon.
MVU took their first two penalties simultaneously, with just over 2 minutes remaining in the second. A third penalty was called before the buzzer, putting MVU's penalty kill to the test.
Fortin commented on MVU's successful penalty kill, "Our PK was a lot better, and I think we get to showcase some of the people that don't get a ton of ice time five-on-five. There are some kids who thrive when they're killing and do a good job.
"Keegan Zier and Justin Farnham killed a lot tonight, and even some of the young guys like Logan Fournier, Wyatt Belrose, and Beau Reynolds did a good job as well."
MVU started the third a man down, successfully killing the penalty. A fourth and fifth penalty, including a double minor, put them back on the penalty kill four minutes into the period. A penalty was also charged to Burlington, eliminating the two-man advantage.
Fregeau deflected a point-blank shot and corralled a high shot to retain MVU's shutout in the final two minutes of the third, as the Thunderbirds secured the 4-0 win.
Fregeau, who had 22 saves, spoke of the team's mindset in the last week, "We've been practicing pretty hard this week. Some of our younger guys have never played high school hockey, and I think they're starting to pick up the pace and realize what it takes to get results (at this level)."
Ethan Andrews and Keegan Zier spoke of the senior night win and the opportunity to be back on the ice.
"I feel like our team has really come together as a whole, and it felt good to put a puck in the back of the net in my senior game," said Andrews. "It blows my mind that I'm a senior, but it feels really good to be back on the ice and have fans at our games."
Zeir agreed with Andrews, "We're trying to get our confidence up and build some stamina. I think it's going to be a really good season, and we've got something going."
When asked what he's enjoyed about playing the game, Zeir spoke of the people he's spent time with, "I like the bond--the bond with the teammates and the bond with the crowd--everyone cheering us on. It really feels good."
