Thunderbirds Macayla Langlois and Alexandra Brouillette got their start as opponents

SWANTON — Macayla Langlois (MVU class of 2021) and Alexandra Brouillette (MVU class of 2022) have been friends and teammates much longer than they’ve been opponents.
The girls competed against each other in elementary school but have shared Mini Metro, AAU, and MVU basketball.
If they get to play this year, it will be the last time they’ll share the court.
How have you changed over the years as a player?
Macayla: “I joined the varsity team as a freshman, and I wasn’t confident about how well I played. As a senior, having been through it, I see things more clearly, and I’m more confident on the court. There are still times I lack confidence, but everyone has those times.”
Alex: “My confidence has grown since freshman year, and finding ways to drive to the hoop has been easier for me as I’ve gotten older. I’ve also learned more ways to watch how I’m being guarded and to get to the basket if it’s open.”
What have you learned from your varsity coaches?
Macayla: “Taylor Coppenrath was a great basketball player and played my position, unlike most of my coaches who were guards. We focused on post moves and skills under the hoop.
“Moses Power worked with me on being more aggressive and pushing myself harder. Jen Senesac and Walter Brouillette were my Mini Metro and AAU coaches. We’ve been working together for so long, and we have that bond. They know exactly how I play.
“Jen’s been really good with my ball handling, and it’s good to have those skills. They’ve been great this year.”
Alex: “Taylor focused on my confidence my freshman year. He knew I wasn’t feeling confident in my skills, and he set the time aside to help me build them.”
“Moses made me a tougher person--being able to handle more that’s thrown at me. Jen and my dad (Walter) have taught me everything I need to know about the game of basketball. Jen is like my second mom.”
How has Macayla changed as a player?
Alex: “She’s always been a well rounded, nice person. Her aggression and confidence on the court have increased. She’s upped her game, and she’s become a very good basketball player.”
How has Alex changed as a player?
Macayla: “She’s sees everything so much clearer on the court now, and that’s a big part of basketball; you have to see the court and know where everybody is. She works her heart out every second of every game she plays. She is very determined, and she wants to win.”
If you had to give a scouting report on Macayla, what would you say?
Alex: “We rely on her in the post; she finds a way to put the ball in the basket. No matter where she is on the court, she sees things well as a forward and can shoot from anywhere. She’s a well-rounded basketball player, and it’s good to have that on our team.”
If you had to give a scouting report on Alex, what would you say?
Macayla: “Alex is great on defense, and that’s the key to winning basketball games. She has the speed, the skills, and she’s right there every step you move. She’s amazing at knowing where the ball should go, and she’s improved a lot with her shooting. She’s a great asset to any team.”
What basketball memories stand out to you?
Macayla: “I loved Mini Metro and AAU, where we’d spend weekends together going out to eat and staying in hotels. It helped build our friendship.
“The bus rides in high school stand out, too. Every team has a playlist of songs they listen to; it pumps you up and gets you ready for the game. We all bond on the bus, and it builds our friendships even more.”
Alex: “I loved playing Mini Metro and AAU--spending weekends together, weeknights practicing, going out after games to eat and hang out--that really helped build our friendship.”
Has it been good to be back on the court?
Makayla: “The skills practices brought us back to basics: ball handling and layups; I’m working on my foul shot form.”
Alex: “When coaches take the time to go back to the basics and help us improve, I feel like our team becomes better overall.”
What are you looking forward to this year?
Macayala: “I want to have fun, wrap up my senior year on a good note, build my skills, and connect with my team. It’s my last year, and I want to make the most of it, whether COVID gets its way or not.”
Alex: “I want to make sure this year is memorable so I can go into my senior year really looking forward to playing and having another good year.”
