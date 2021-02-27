HIGHGATE — Covid has given us some very interesting matchups; on Saturday, the MVU Thunderbirds took on DI Essex in a last-minute schedule change after a cancelation.
It's been roughly a decade since the teams met on the ice, and while the Thunderbirds didn't get the win, they proved they can hang with the top-tier contenders in the state.
Essex, 4-0 before the game against MVU, and sitting in the top spot in DI, has scored 13 goals and allowed only two.
MVU came into the game undefeated, having scored 20 goals and allowed five. They are currently sitting in the No. 2 spot behind Brattleboro.
Essex jumped to an early lead when Owen Young scored within the first two minutes. MVU had some good chances, but Essex goalie Ian Boutin kept the T-birds off the board. MVU's PJ Bouchard closed the period with eight saves to Bouton's four.
MVU had the first powerplay of the game within the first minute of the second period, and while Ethan Messier and Porter had some excellent chances, Essex was able to kill the penalty.
The Thunderbirds came out skating with more confidence in the second, and that was a good thing; with six minutes remaining in the period, they went on the defensive, killing a penalty of their own.
Sophomore Ethan Messier put the T-birds on the board with 58 seconds remaining in the second. Messier took off on a partial breakaway, fired from the faceoff circle, and beat the goalie high on the glove-side to tie the game at 1-1.
Essex forward Toby Cram scored the tying goal with 13:27 on the clock in the third to take the lead. With eight minutes to go, MVU hit the crossbar but couldn't find the twine. After killing a second penalty, the Thunderbirds gave up a late goal, once again to Cram, and Essex secured the 3-1 win.
"I think we're a state contender this year; I don't think we're just a DII team, and I think we showed that we could play with them tonight," said MVU coach Chris Hattin.
MVU took the ice without senior assistant captain Hunter Mason.
"We were missing Hunter tonight, and that hurt our depth," said Hattin.
MVU found out they'd be facing Essex yesterday afternoon.
"Getting them to believe in themselves at the beginning of the game was the biggest thing the coaching staff was trying to get across to today," said Hattin.
PJ Bouchard had 28 saves for the Thunderbirds, and Boutin had 21 for the Hornets.
"PJ is very good. When he sees the puck, he's gonna hang onto it," said Hattin.
MVU seniors Jackson Porter (A) and Charlie Gates (C) both played long minutes against Essex.
"When we play teams like this, it's a lot of times more fun than playing a team in our division because we know it's a challenge, and we know we need to play our best," said Gates.
"When we saw the scheduling change, we jumped to the conclusion that this was a real hockey game. I knew I'd play more than I was used to, so I gave it my all like the rest of the team," said Porter.
"We came out fighting; even the guys that didn't see a lot of ice time were still supporting us. If we bring that level of game, I have no doubt we'll be in for a playoff race."
Gates and Porter also recognized the loss of Hunter and the effort of the team.
"We got here and found out Hunter wasn't going to be here. He's a big part of the team, and we knew we had to come out hard," said Gates.
"He's one of our core guys on offense, and with him being out, a spot opened up for some of the other kids," said Porter. "They stepped it up, and it showed."
