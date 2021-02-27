Weather Alert

...AN LINE OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN CLINTON...EAST CENTRAL FRANKLIN...NORTH CENTRAL ESSEX...NORTH CENTRAL LAMOILLE... NORTHWESTERN ORLEANS...GRAND ISLE...NORTHWESTERN CHITTENDEN AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES... At 153 PM EST...heavy snow showers were along a line extending from near Highgate to near Chazy to near Dannemora to near Madawaska...and moving east at 35 mph. Locations impacted include... Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, Peru, Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Chazy, Saranac, Enosburg Falls, Franklin, Jay, Montgomery Center, Sheldon, Georgia, Au Sable Forks, Grand Isle, St. Albans Town, South Alburgh, Alburgh, Enosburg Falls Village and Alburgh Dunes State Park. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 98 and 129. * winds up to 35 mph are possible with this activity. * visibilities will drop quickly to less than a mile in this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. TIME...MOT...LOC 1853Z 278DEG 32KT 4503 7308 4488 7339 4471 7381 4453 7430