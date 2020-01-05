SWANTON — After a thrilling triple overtime comeback victory for the MVU JV boys' over visiting Peoples Academy, the varsity boys took the court.
Riding the momentum and energy from the large Friday night crowd, the Thunderbirds jumped out to a 19-2 lead in the first quarter--and never looked back.
Thunderbird, Patrick Walker, had 12 points in the first half. Gabe Unwin had 6, Ethan Creller a pair of 3's for 6 more, Caleb Johnston added a 3, and Matt Curtis added 4.
At the half, the T-birds held a commanding 33-9 lead. Seven Thunderbirds scored and and all the MVU athletes played extended minutes.
Walker finished with 18 points, Creller had 15, Curtis had 9, Unwin had 6, had Johnston 5, and Colbey Theberge and Owen Charleston 2.