SWANTON - The No. 5 MVU Thunderbirds softball team hosted the No. 12 Mount Mansfield Cougars in the first round of the D1 playoffs on Tuesday, May 30, earning a 13-1 win in five innings.
Molly Medor got the Thunderbirds started, striking out the side in the top of the first inning.
Medor spoke of her innings in the circle and pitching in playoffs: "I was a little nervous, but I was confident in my defense. I enjoy the playoffs; it's very competitive because if you lose, you're out, so you always have to play your best."
Destinee Pigeon sent a ball through the infield to plate Guyette for the T-birds' first run in the bottom of the first; Lizi Bourdeau's sac fly scored Pigeon.
Molly Gagne continued applying the offensive pressure, dropping a shallow hit; Sierra Reynolds hit a standup double to put runners on second and third. Lilliana Fournier's perfectly placed bunt loaded the bases for Abby Raleigh, who drove in a run on a fielder's choice. MVU left the first inning with a 4-0 lead.
Medor struck out three batters to end the bottom of the second. The T-birds plated a single run in the bottom of the inning, taking a 5-0 lead into the third.
Fournier showed off some top-notch base running in the bottom of the third, scoring the T-birds' sixth run on a delayed steal. A passed ball scored the seventh run; MVU led 7-0 after three.
Addison Gates tracked down a flyout for the fourth inning's first out, but the Cougars capitalized on an error and several well-hit balls to put two runners on base, eventually scoring a run on a steal. Bourdeau, in the circle for MVU, snuffed out MMU's hopes for a rally with a strikeout.
Bourdeau led off the bottom of the fourth with a base hit, Molly Gagne followed with a double, and Gates reached first on a dropped third strike to load the bases. A walk plated the eighth run, and a passed ball the ninth. Brooke Rainville dropped a shallow hit into right field to score the tenth run.
MVU held the Cougars in the top of the fifth, ending the inning with a heads-up play by Josie Maguire, who scooped up a hard-hit grounder at second and threw to first base for the final out.
Pigeon sent a line drive soaring for a one-out single in the top of the fifth, eventually scoring on an overthrow.
Once again, the Cougars put two runners on early, but Bourdeau struck out the last batter to end the threat in the top of the sixth.
Bourdeau, a sophomore, spoke of her first playoff appearance in the circle: "I went out with a strong mentality, threw, and hit my spots. I knew my defense would back me up."
Bourdeau also responded to a question about the two strikeouts that ended innings and potential Cougar rallies.
"I love taking the batter myself," said Bourdeau. "It gives me a big boost of confidence that I need."
The Thunderbirds scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to reach the run rule and secure the win.
MVU coach Bill Sheets was pleased with the team's efforts.
"Molly and Lizi gave us the performance we were looking for," said Sheets. "It was a good first-round game. We hit the ball hard; I have to credit MMU. They played a good defensive game."
The Thunderbirds will face No. 4 South Burlington later in the week.
"South Burlington is a good team, and Emily Barazzo is a good pitcher. We respect them, and they respect us, said Sheets. "They're well coached, and it will be a battle."
MVU has four former T-birds on the coaching staff, Connie Sheets, Megan Rowell, Sarah Harvey, and Emily Bourdeau.
"These four coaches are great role models, and they all played at a high level," said Sheets. "Their coaching speaks for itself."
MVU offense: Destinee Pigeon had a double and a single, Molly Gagne, Molly Medor, and Ella Maguire each had two singles, and Lizi Bourdeau, Sierra Reynolds, Lilliana Fournier, Brooke Rainville each had singles.
MVU pitching: Molly Medor pitched three innings, striking out eight and walking one. Lizi Bourdeau pitched three innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.
