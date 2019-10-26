MILTON — The MVU boys soccer team (12) faced Milton on Friday, falling 3-0 to the second seed in Division II.
Nick Desouza from Milton had two goals. Cooper Goodrich had a goal and an assist.
MONTPELIER — The Thunderbird girls' soccer team fell 4-2 against Montpelier, ending a successful season. The girls' team won eight games this year, nine counting the playoff game.
Alexandra Brouillette had two goals for the Thunderbirds. Brouillette was assisted by Julia Horton and Mercedes Slack.
"We played very well," said MVU head coach Roy Adams. "Montpelier was a very strong team and I am very happy with our effort in the game. Everyone of these girls fought to the end and never gave up."
"Most people didn’t even give us a chance in the playoffs," said Adams, "but one upset and a hard fought game in the quarterfinals, and all I can say is I am very proud of this team for a great season."