The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds football team traveled to Windsor on Saturday, Sept. 10, taking a 50-14 loss. Thunderbird coach Anthony Labor shared some of the highlights from the MVU team.
MVU Highlights
Hadyn Richardson: 58 yards rushing
Colby Young: 39 yards rushing, including a 13 yard touchdown (His first varsity touchdown)
Henry Tanner: 37 yards rushing with a 32-yard touchdown (also his first varsity touchdown)
Hunter Cheney: 28 yards on 6 carries in his first start at fullback.
Brandon Noyes: Brandon a good game on defense in his first varsity game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.