The MVU Thunderbirds girls' varsity basketball team took a 62-44 loss to the Colchester Lakers on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The Lakers led 28-21 at the half, and although MVU outscored Colchester in the third quarter, the Lakers carried the momentum in the final quarter, outscoring MVU 19-7 to secure the win.
MVU coach Tim Luneau spoke of several players who impacted the game: "Mac (McKenzie Vincent) had 20 points and also had a good effort on boards, and Alex (Bourdeau) had another strong game as well. Our girls played hard to the buzzer."
Scoring leaders: MVU was led by McKenzie Vincent with 20 and Alex Bourdeau with 14. Colchester was led by Ryleigh Garrow with 19.
