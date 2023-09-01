The Lake Region Rangers earned a 1-0 win over Missisquoi Valley Union girls' varsity soccer team on Friday, Sept. 1. Avery Hansen scored the Rangers' goal early in first half.
Thunderbird coach Roy Adams spoke of the season opener: "It was a very physical game, and I think we can grow from this game as our season gets going. Lizi Bourdeau did a fine job in goal and our defense played well, we just couldn’t get the offense going. I'm very confident in the team to improve each and every game."
